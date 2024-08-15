Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 336 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.16. The stock had a trading volume of 869,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,746. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.45. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $176.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.92.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

