Sky Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.9 %

BDX stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.08. 1,075,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.42 and a 200-day moving average of $236.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $283.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

