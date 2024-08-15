Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.24

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$35.24 and last traded at C$35.03, with a volume of 21684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Canada cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.79.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

