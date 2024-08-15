SLERF Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. SLERF has a market capitalization of $74.62 million and $17.97 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SLERF token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SLERF has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SLERF alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.15952055 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $22,359,361.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLERF should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SLERF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SLERF and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.