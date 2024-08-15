Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,842,000 after buying an additional 297,428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $127.27 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.93 and a one year high of $237.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.