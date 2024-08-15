SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) Issues Earnings Results

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative return on equity of 315.26% and a negative net margin of 6,404.43%.

SOBR Safe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOBR opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.21. SOBR Safe has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

SOBR Safe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.