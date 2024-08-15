Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director Sells $41,625.00 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Carney sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $41,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at $312,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.
Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp
About Sound Financial Bancorp
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
