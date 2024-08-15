Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director Sells $41,625.00 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Carney sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $41,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at $312,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

About Sound Financial Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 410,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

