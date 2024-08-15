SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 2.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.30. 15,476,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 39,934,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

SOUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $90,431.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 728,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,677.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

