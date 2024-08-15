Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.56%.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BCAL opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.75. Southern California Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Southern California Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern California Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,700,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

