SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in July

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGQRF remained flat at $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. SouthGobi Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 60.23.

Get SouthGobi Resources alerts:

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.