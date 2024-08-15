SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SPAR Group Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of SGRP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 72,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,685. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. SPAR Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. Research analysts forecast that SPAR Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SPAR Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPAR Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SPAR Group by 199.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 82,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.
