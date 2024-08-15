SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPAR Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SGRP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 72,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,685. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. SPAR Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. Research analysts forecast that SPAR Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

In related news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 15,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $32,074.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,138,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,310.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SPAR Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPAR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPAR Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SPAR Group by 199.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 82,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

