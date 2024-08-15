Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Lifted to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$4.75.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Spartan Delta from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.67.

SDE stock opened at C$4.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$710.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.74. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$4.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

