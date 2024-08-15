SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50-9.70, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.55 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $662.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.41.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

