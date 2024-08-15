SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,229,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,679. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $413.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.83.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

