SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Burt Wealth Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,504 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 6.8% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.36% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $25,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,416,000 after purchasing an additional 480,518 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000.

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,806,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,810. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

