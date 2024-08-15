SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,460,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,210. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $229.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.66 and a 200 day moving average of $210.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

