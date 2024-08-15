Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

SRAD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sportradar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of SRAD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. 140,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,015. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,392,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 391,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 236,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,372,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 356,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 114,238 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

