Status 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.99 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Status has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $83.14 million and $2.99 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011494 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,833.59 or 1.00073381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012331 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,494,792 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,494,792.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02133039 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $1,692,579.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

