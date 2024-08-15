SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after buying an additional 330,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total value of $49,378,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,863,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,372,453,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total transaction of $49,378,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,863,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,453,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,749,175 shares of company stock valued at $786,543,836 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.9 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $8.55 on Thursday, hitting $468.71. 1,944,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,673. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $447.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $435.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.