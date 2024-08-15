Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.17

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $78.79 million and approximately $17.85 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,005.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.14 or 0.00576451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00109339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00032081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.44 or 0.00256649 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00036374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00074040 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 468,967,387 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

