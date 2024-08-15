Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Buys $75,387.84 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) VP David Kabbes acquired 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,387.84. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,387.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stepan Stock Up 4.5 %

SCL traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.60. 83,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,425. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Stepan had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $556.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 90.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 3,053.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

