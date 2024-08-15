Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 111.94% and a negative net margin of 73.32%.

Stereotaxis Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN STXS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. 114,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,536. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

