Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 111.94% and a negative net margin of 73.32%.
Stereotaxis Trading Down 5.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN STXS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. 114,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,536. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.52.
Stereotaxis Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stereotaxis
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.