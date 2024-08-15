Stifel Nicolaus Raises Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $6.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 6.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

