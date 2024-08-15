Stifel Nicolaus Raises PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target to $8.00

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCTFree Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCT. TD Cowen upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

NYSE PCT opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $961.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 877,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 255,019 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

