STM Group (LON:STM) Shares Down 1.9%

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.66). Approximately 27,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 28,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.67).

STM Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The company has a market capitalization of £30.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,150.00 and a beta of 0.88.

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

Featured Articles

