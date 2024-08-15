StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
