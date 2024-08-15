StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp makes up about 0.0% of American Express Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Express Co owned 2.74% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

