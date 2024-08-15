StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Gold Resource Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Shares of GORO opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

