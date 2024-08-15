StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SenesTech

SenesTech Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.91. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 155.19% and a negative net margin of 464.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($84.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SenesTech will post -11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned about 1.25% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.