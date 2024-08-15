StockNews.com Lowers Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 3,160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 164,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 78,269 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

