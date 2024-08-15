StockNews.com Lowers Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Maiden Stock Performance

Shares of MHLD opened at $1.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Maiden has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $165.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Maiden

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Maiden by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,048,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 82,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,044,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

