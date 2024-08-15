StormX Achieves Market Cap of $66.14 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. StormX has a total market capitalization of $66.14 million and $18.96 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StormX has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One StormX token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.

StormX’s genesis date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,774,479,230 tokens. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StormX (STMX) is a utility token for the StormX platform, a blockchain-powered solution for decentralized commerce. It was developed by Simon Yu and Calvin Hsieh to incentivize user participation and to enable transactions. Users can earn STMX tokens by completing micro-tasks or shopping at partner stores via the app. The tokens can also be staked for additional benefits and can be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges. Furthermore, STMX holders have voting rights in platform decisions, promoting a democratic ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

