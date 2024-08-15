Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Announces $0.25 Dividend

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Strathcona Resources Stock Performance
TSE:SCR opened at C$32.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.13. Strathcona Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$20.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$795.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strathcona Resources will post 3.9599466 earnings per share for the current year.
Strathcona Resources Company Profile
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
