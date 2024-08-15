Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Up 2.5 %

Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 429,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,386. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,058 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $47,922.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,859.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $79,746. Insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

