Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $56.89 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,368.59 or 1.00033738 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023818 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $56.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

