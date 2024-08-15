Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.66

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 144957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,772,000 after buying an additional 182,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

