Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Position Decreased by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Sunoco makes up 1.3% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Sunoco Stock Up 0.4 %

SUN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.45. 794,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,466. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $2.62. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.8756 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 77.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,915.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,420 over the last 90 days.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Articles

