Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 15th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SPB traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.83. The company had a trading volume of 271,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,903. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$10.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.2619128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Plus

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Featured Articles

