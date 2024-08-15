Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.86.

SPB traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.75. 747,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,914. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$10.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.16.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.2619128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

