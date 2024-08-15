Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.18%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $330.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

