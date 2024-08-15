Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 160.2% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SWDBY
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.04. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of SEK 1.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Swedbank AB (publ)
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.