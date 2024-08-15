Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 160.2% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SWDBY

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded up SEK 0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching SEK 20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,048. Swedbank AB has a one year low of SEK 15.80 and a one year high of SEK 22.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.04. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of SEK 1.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.