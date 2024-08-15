Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Down 51.3% in July

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Symrise Stock Performance
Shares of SYIEY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. 23,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. Symrise has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $31.68.
Symrise Company Profile
