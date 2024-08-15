Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Down 51.3% in July

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of SYIEY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. 23,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. Symrise has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

