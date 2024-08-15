T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 115.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total transaction of $31,102,086.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 675,072,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,698,359,197.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,086,875 shares of company stock worth $534,498,332. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $196.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $197.03. The stock has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Read Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.