Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.450-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.56.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Tapestry

NYSE:TPR opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

