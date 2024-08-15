TD Securities Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$69.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EIF has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.28.

Shares of EIF opened at C$47.61 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$42.05 and a 12-month high of C$50.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$46.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

