TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of TCCPY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,379. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

