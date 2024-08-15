TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
TechnoPro Price Performance
Shares of TCCPY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,379. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.
TechnoPro Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TechnoPro
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.