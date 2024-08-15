Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.6732 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.61.
Techtronic Industries Price Performance
Shares of Techtronic Industries stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
