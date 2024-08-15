Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.6732 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.61.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

Shares of Techtronic Industries stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

