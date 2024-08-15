Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in July

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,535,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 3,128,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNF remained flat at $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telia Company AB (publ)
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.