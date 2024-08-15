Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in July

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,535,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 3,128,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNF remained flat at $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

