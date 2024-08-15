Tempest Therapeutics’ (TPST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempest Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 93,849,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,964. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -1.73. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempest Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 387,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $426,798.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,941 shares in the company, valued at $230,935.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tempest Therapeutics news, CEO Stephen R. Brady purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $73,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,853.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 387,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $426,798.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,935.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 47,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,001 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 69.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

