TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0154 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $85.72 million and $5.24 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00034946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,054,329 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,940,485 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

