Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Tesoro Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Tesoro Minerals Company Profile

Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

